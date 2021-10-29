October 29 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 2, 2021. Let's begin...

Famous Companies That Rebranded Themselves... in Pictures

Brand value is one of the most important factors in ensuring the success of any company, be it a well-established organization or a start-up. These are the famous companies that successfully rebranded themselves.



Facebook Rebrands itself as Meta

Facebook changed the name of its parent company to "Meta" as the tech giant tries to go from being a scandal-ridden social network to its virtual reality vision for the future. The new handle comes as the company struggles to fend off one of its worst crises yet and turn to its ambitions for the "metaverse," which would blur the lines between the physical and digital worlds.

Facebook's MetaWatch flaunts a notch on the camera

In the first leaked images of Facebook's smartwatch, it's clear: there is a notch, which is the kind of thing people love to poke fun at, and what appears to be a front-facing camera. In the photo, the clock display is off, but the small camera eye is clearly visible. The image was reportedly found on the Ray-Ban Stories app.

TikTok is testing a new tip feature for some creators

TikTok is experimenting with a new tool that allows TikTok users to tip some creators directly on their profiles. According to a video of the tips feature shared this week by TikTok creator Jera Bean, who noticed the feature in the app and requested approval, any money was given to creators will go directly to that person.

Supply chain constraints end dream run of global smartphone industry

The supply chain and component shortage issues have ended the dream run of the global smartphone market which had seen double-digit growth in the early quarters of 2021, a new IDC report showed on Friday.

Facebook's Oculus Quest will soon be called Meta Quest

Facebook's Oculus Quest product line will be known as the Meta Quest, while the Oculus App will become the Meta Quest App starting in 2022. According to The Verge, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is rebranding its hardware to match its new name.

Apple faces lawsuit for selling iPhones without chargers in the box

Apple used to provide customers with a set of EarPods and an adapter with every phone purchase until 2020. Things changed after the launch of the iPhone 11 series. Apple faces a public interest lawsuit over a decision they believed they made with noble intentions. . A group of university students in China filed a lawsuit against the company, demanding that the tech giant provide an iPhone charger in the box.