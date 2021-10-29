TikTok is testing a new tip feature for some creators

TikTok is experimenting with a new tool that allows TikTok users to tip some creators directly on their profiles.



According to a video of the tips feature shared this week by TikTok creator Jera Bean, who noticed the feature in the app and requested approval, any money was given to creators will go directly to that person (which means TikTok will not receive a share).

A screenshot of the app's screen indicated that to qualify for the feature, accounts must be in good standing on the platform, have at least 100,000 followers, meet an age requirement, and agree to the terms of TikTok suggestions. . If creators meet these criteria, they can apply for the tool, although it's unclear if everyone who requests it will be approved.

According to a follow-up video from the same creator shared Thursday night, the application process seems to be moving pretty quickly. The Jera Bean account now displays a "tips" button that directs users to a page where they can tip the creator of $ 5, $ 10, $ 15, or a custom amount of their choice (minimum $ 1). Additionally, the platform allows tips to be submitted anonymously.

"We are always thinking of new ways to add value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience," a company spokesperson told The Verge. TechCrunch previously reported the news, citing Jera Bean's initial video.

Users must be 18 years or older to submit suggestions to creators, but it doesn't appear that users have to actually follow the account they are leaving to use the feature. However, it is being tested on a limited basis at the moment. TikTok declined to comment on how widely the feature is available to creators on its platform at this time.