OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition India Launch Confirmed; Find Official Price

OnePlus has officially announced the launch of a new OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition in India and the UK. Pricing for the new limited edition in India will start at Rs 37,999, but the company has yet to share further details regarding the specs and the exact launch date. Earlier, an insider suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will carry a Snapdragon 778G SoC instead of MediaTek's SoC Dimensity 1200, designed for affordable flagships or premium mid-budget smartphones. Although the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 ensures a comparatively higher score in the Geekbench CPU benchmark, the Snapdragon 778G is still a powerful 6nm chipset capable of handling games and daily tasks.

Currently, the OnePlus Nord 2 price in India starts at Rs 27,999 and is available in three colour options: Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods. Since it is said to be a special edition phone with a different chipset, we may see the addition of custom themes and accessories like chargers and stickers. The OnePlus Nord 2 with Dimensity 1200 technology comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD + AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate. The triple camera setup on the back of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G houses a 50-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Other notable features of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and 5G. It carries a 4500 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging through the USB Type-C port.

This won't be the first time the company has released a special edition smartphone. OnePlus was previously popular for releasing a McLaren Edition smartphone at the end of the year. Recently, the company also launched a Harry Potter OnePlus Watch edition in India. The official listing for OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition shows that the company will announce new information every day.



