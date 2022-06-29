Oneplus RT: Features, Specifications and Price

Packed with impressive features and decent specifications, the Oneplus RT is a perfect option that is available at a beginning price of Rs 38,450. The phone offers a non-slip grip as it is lightweight and easy to carry.

Design and Display

The dimensions are 162.2mm x 74.6mm x 8.3mm. As for the colour options, the Oneplus RT smartphone comes in Black, Silver, and Blue colours. This stylish phone from OnePlus flaunts a 6.62-inch (16.81 cm) screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels that offers immersive viewing.

Camera Specifications

The camera specifications of the smartphone are really impressive and it allows you to capture high-resolution images and videos. At the rear, the mobile comes with a single camera setup, which has 50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP cameras. Rear camera setup features include digital zoom, auto flash, face detection, and tap to focus. On the front, the mobile has a 16 MP camera for taking beautiful selfies and making video calls.

Storage and Processor

You can enjoy speed and plenty of storage as the phone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage where you can store all your songs, videos, games and other things with convenience. You also get to play games, listen to music, multitask and stream content smoothly as the mobile is powered by Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 680 and 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 680 and 4x1.80 GHz Kryo 680). Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5nm) processor.

Battery and Connectivity

Various connectivity options on the Oneplus RT include Wi-Fi: yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, mobile hotspot, Bluetooth: yes, v5.2 and 5G supported by the device (network not deployed in India ), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G. Sensors in the phone include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, and compass. Furthermore, the phone runs the Android v11 operating system which is clutter-free and houses a 4500mAh Li-ion battery which offers you long-lasting entertainment without worrying about battery drain.