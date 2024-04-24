Live
Online Dating and AI: It's a New Age Love Story, says GenZ Daters
According to the latest study by India's fastest-growing dating app, QuackQuack, GenZ has moved a step forward, and they are using AI to find better matches on dating apps- both in terms of compatibility and volume.
In this digital age, romance is taking a new form as GenZ leans on AI to not only find them a compatible match on dating apps but also help them seal the deal. Unlike traditional dating methods, where chance encounters or social circles dictate connections, this is the era of online dating, where every connection boils down to algorithms. The Millennials, the Boomers, and, needless to mention, the GenZ, everyone is dependent on dating apps. However, according to the latest study by India's fastest-growing dating app, QuackQuack, GenZ has moved a step forward, and they are using AI to find better matches on dating apps- both in terms of compatibility and volume. The study participants revealed that from creating the perfect dating profiles and writing suitable responses to take relationship advice, GenZ is using AI for all things romantic.
QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, commented on the study, "These are exciting times. Our app is trusted by over 3 crore Indians from all age groups. We are using AI to continuously track spammy content and remove it to keep the platform safe for our users. AI is everywhere. I am not surprised to hear that young daters are incorporating AI to optimize their profiles for the perfect match."
The study ran for a week, with online polls taken by more than 11,000 daters from metros and Tier 2 cities of India. The respondents ranged between 18 and 26 and came from various backgrounds, including students, engineering professionals, teachers, sales and marketing specialists, financial professionals, sports and fitness professionals, and entrepreneurs.
AI to Build the Perfect Dating Profile
23% of daters from Tier 1 and 2 cities revealed taking AI's help to create the perfect dating profile that would attract the right kind of people. They mentioned how the online dating world is getting increasingly competitive, and without a compelling profile, getting a match is difficult. From writing an engaging Bio to enhancing the quality of their display image, AI is making daters' lives easier. These respondents explained how they feed the chatbot their personality, likes, dislikes, hobbies, and other important aspects and command it to create content that will attract like-minded people. For more than 15% of these daters, it has worked wonders.
AI to Write the Perfect Response
11% of men between 20 and 25 disclosed using AI at least once to respond to a match, and 9% have used it to write the perfect opener. How you respond to a match makes a big difference, and when human emotions make them too nervous to craft the perfect reply, AI comes in. They also revealed that AI helped them chat about their match's area of interest, even when they knew nothing about it.
However, 29% of women are against this. Anvesha from Indore says, "I want to date a human, not an AI. I would like my match to respond however he can. Authenticity matters, and using AI to communicate is taking away from that." These women complained that using AI to secure a date is just lazy and ingenuine.
AI for Relationship Advice
Times are changing, and instead of going to friends for relationship advice, 16% of the 18 to 22-year-old participants are going to AI. They use it for guidance and suggestions on how to respond effectively to challenging scenarios, such as handling disagreements or addressing sensitive topics. They describe their current problem and give a quick description of their match's personality; they get generic advice from these AI-backed chatbots, and the best part is that AI is not partial to one or the other.
