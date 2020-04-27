Online Ed-Tech Platform 'Coursera' Offers Free Courses For All The Un-Employed People

It's all about Coronavirus and the lock down period!!! Be it websites, newspapers or online platforms, discussions about the rise in positive cases and rapid spread in this pandemic are the hot topics.

This novel virus also made millions of people lose their job and made them turn unemployed. As the financial status of many companies fell down, those MNC's are giving pink slips to their employees to reduce the loss.

While, the online ed-tech platform Coursera is offering free online courses for all the unemployed people to build their knowledge. This allows people to re-skill their knowledge and learn about new tools and trending courses.

The enrollment for the courses is open till 30thSeptember and all the registeredpeople should complete their course by 31st December, 2020.

Well, this is a great move by Coursera as it gave a new opportunity for all the unemployed people…