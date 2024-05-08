OpenAI Developing ChatGPT Serch Engine That Mimics Google Search

This move by OpenAI signifies its intention to challenge Google and other AI-driven search startups like Perplexity. Bloomberg reports suggesting that the incorporation of a search feature into ChatGPT will notably augment its capabilities. Users will have the ability to pose queries and receive responses that not only draw from web content but also provide citations to sources such as Wikipedia or blog entries. Moreover, the system might include visual aids like diagrams to complement textual instructions.

The decision of OpenAI to enter the search engine arena doesn't come as a surprise, given the mounting pressure to expand ChatGPT's functionalities amidst increased competition in the chatbot market. Additionally, search has emerged as a pivotal focus for the AI industry, as evidenced by the success of Perplexity and Google's ongoing efforts to integrate AI into its core search experience, as seen with its Gemini AI models expected to be unveiled at the upcoming I/O event.

Details regarding the user interface of the ChatGPT search engine are yet to be disclosed. It is anticipated that the interface will adapt based on the device being used, possibly presenting web results and AI-generated summaries side by side on desktops and stacking them vertically on smartphones. Microsoft's Copilot, which combines GPT-4 with the Bing search engine, offers a glimpse into how the ChatGPT search engine might operate.

While OpenAI has not officially announced its search ambitions, speculations are fueled by the discovery of a webpage "search.chatgpt.com" displaying a "not found" message, hinting at a potential imminent launch. Furthermore, reports indicate that OpenAI has registered a new domain name for a "ChatGPT search engine" and acquired a security certificate, further fueling these speculations.

Although OpenAI has not made any official statements regarding the launch, it is anticipated to occur soon. Once launched, it will undoubtedly pose a significant challenge to Google, which currently dominates approximately 90% of the search engine market share. Following Google, Microsoft's Bing holds the second position in the market, with Microsoft also intensifying its search and AI efforts through features like Copilot, integrating GPT-4 into Bing.

Rumours and influencer posts suggest a potential launch date for the ChatGPT search engine, with speculations pointing towards May 9 and subsequent days for its unveiling.