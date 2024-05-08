  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

OpenAI Developing ChatGPT Serch Engine That Mimics Google Search

OpenAI Developing ChatGPT Serch Engine That Mimics Google Search
x
Highlights

OpenAI is developing a search feature for ChatGPT, positioning itself as a direct competitor to Google in the search engine market.

OpenAI, renowned for its creation of the powerful language model ChatGPT, is gearing up to venture into the search engine realm. Reports indicate that OpenAI is in the process of developing a feature for ChatGPT that mirrors the functionality of Google Search, aiming to bolster its capabilities and rival Google's dominance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X