OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT History Storage Option; Details

Previously, ChatGPT users could only retain chat history if they agreed to OpenAI's data usage terms for training. However, recent developments have changed this condition.

In April of the previous year, OpenAI responded to concerns about data usage by offering the option to disable chat history in ChatGPT. Privacy concerns arose as OpenAI's policy hinted at collecting personal data for business purposes. This move sparked debates, leading to actions like the Italian government's ban on ChatGPT over data collection allegations.

Addressing these concerns, OpenAI announced on X that users can now store chat history without compromising privacy. Whether they toggle the conversation history on or off, OpenAI assures users that their data won't be utilized for training. This feature is available to both free and paid users.





"We're updating our data controls for ChatGPT Free and Plus users. Now, you can access your chat history regardless of whether you're opted into training for model improvement. If you've previously opted out, your choice will remain. Available on web today, and mobile soon," the company's post read.



To ensure data privacy, users can navigate to their profile at the bottom left corner, access settings, and toggle off the "Improve the model for everyone" option.

"Allow your content to be used to train our models, which makes ChatGPT better for you and everyone who uses it. We take steps to protect your privacy," a note at the bottom of the option says. However, users comfortable with OpenAI using their data for training can keep this option enabled.

Since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT has undergone significant advancements. With the transition to GPT-4, available exclusively to paying users, ChatGPT has enhanced its awareness, response quality, and memory capabilities. These updates reflect OpenAI's commitment to improving user experience while safeguarding privacy.