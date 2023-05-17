OpenAI offers a free course on Rapid Engineering; find details

With the growing popularity of the conversational AI chatbot, ChatGPT, one of the slowly emerging careers is Rapid Engineering. Just last month, a job posting caught the eye online that a San Francisco-based AI startup was looking for a speedy engineer and librarian earning up to $335,000 annually. When converted to INR, this figure is approximately Rs 2.7 crore.

As for the popularity of rapid engineering, people have started teaching others how to master the craft. Online education has skyrocketed during the pandemic, and people have improved their skills by taking various online courses. And now, various online rapid engineering courses are offered by different groups. However, one challenge that people might face is selecting the course that is most reliable.

Rapid Engineering course by OpenAI

Undoubtedly, the course offered by the creators of ChatGPT will have an edge over the others. OpenAI offers an absolutely free short course on rapid engineering for developers and can be accessed via the DeepLearning.AI website. OpenAI's Isa Fulford teaches the course material along with DeepLearning.ai founder Andrew Ng, a renowned computer scientist who worked with Google and Baidu on their AI operations.

The duration of the course is approximately one hour, and the course aims to give an insight into the best practices in rapid engineering. The course is made for developers and people with no AI experience can apply too. However, some basic knowledge of Python is needed.

Also, the course is free right now, but only for a limited time.

Rapid Engineering Course on Coursera

As for courses for the general public, many platforms are full of courses on ChatGPT and rapid engineering. Coursera also offers a "Rapid Engineering for ChatGPT" course. Individuals can access the course study material completely free of charge by clicking 'Enroll Now'. However, for certification, you will need to pay a fee. This fee, in India, is around 2,000 rupees.

The course offers video lectures dedicated to teaching people how to give ChatGPT detailed directions so that it generates the best possible response. How quickly you complete the course depends on how much time you can spend to it per day. Then there are also extended assignments and assessments available to test what you've learned.