OpenAI Unveils GPT-5.1: A Smarter, Warmer, and Wittier ChatGPT With Custom Personality Modes

OpenAI has announced the release of GPT-5.1, its latest and most human-like chatbot model yet. The new version takes a significant leap forward in both intelligence and personality, designed to make interactions with ChatGPT more natural, expressive, and adaptable to individual users. CEO Sam Altman described the update modestly as “a nice upgrade,” but in reality, GPT-5.1 marks one of the most substantial refinements since the GPT-5 rollout. OpenAI says the model is not only “smarter” but also “warmer, wittier, and more human” in tone—a clear response to user feedback that GPT-5 felt too mechanical compared to previous iterations.

GPT-5.1 Instant is now warmer and more conversational.



The model can use adaptive reasoning to decide to think a bit longer before responding to tougher questions.



It also has improved instruction following, so the model more reliably answers the question you actually asked. pic.twitter.com/5zP0ft0ekm — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 12, 2025



The new model arrives in two versions: GPT-5.1 Instant and GPT-5.1 Thinking. The “Instant” variant caters to everyday users who rely on ChatGPT for quick tasks like trip planning, content drafting, or debugging code. OpenAI describes it as “now warmer, more intelligent, and better at following your instructions,” giving the AI a friendlier and more playful voice. Testers reportedly found themselves “taken aback by its newfound playfulness,” which the company says is intentional—ChatGPT is meant to feel like a witty, helpful colleague rather than a stiff assistant. For users tackling complex or abstract challenges, GPT-5.1 Thinking steps in as the more advanced counterpart. According to OpenAI, it delivers answers that are “easier to understand and faster on simple tasks, more persistent on complex ones.” The model also consumes fewer tokens on basic queries, making it more efficient. Even while tackling intricate topics like explaining quantum computing to a six-year-old, GPT-5.1 Thinking strives to remain “clearer, with less jargon and fewer undefined terms.” Despite its analytical power, OpenAI assures that this version still feels “warmer and more empathetic,” capable of checking in with human-like care.

GPT-5.1 Thinking now more effectively adjusts its thinking time based on the question, spending more time on complex problems, less on simple ones.



Responses are clearer with less jargon. pic.twitter.com/oCUrEPKkpE — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 12, 2025

Another major highlight of GPT-5.1 is its expanded personality system. OpenAI is rolling out new conversation styles—Professional, Candid, and Quirky—joining an already diverse set that includes Default, Friendly (formerly Listener), Efficient (formerly Robot), Cynical (formerly Cynic), and Nerdy (formerly Nerd). These modes allow users to choose how ChatGPT interacts with them, from a polished consultant to a blunt coworker or an eccentric friend who loves lowercase musings.

8 unique chat styles are now in your ChatGPT personalization tab, making it easier to set the tone and style that feels right for you:



- Default

- Professional

- Candid

- Quirky

- Friendly (formerly Listener)

- Efficient (formerly Robot)

- Nerdy

- Cynical pic.twitter.com/0uusrFQ34N — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 12, 2025

In an official statement, OpenAI said, “Today’s GPT-5.1 updates and new customisation options are a step toward a ChatGPT that feels like it fits you, smarter, more enjoyable to talk to, and more adaptable to your preferences.” The company also revealed that it is experimenting with even finer personality controls, eventually enabling users to fine-tune traits beyond preset styles.

GPT-5 will remain available to paid subscribers for three months.



The GPT-5 sunset period does not affect the availability of other legacy models.



We’ll also be updating GPT-5 Pro to GPT-5.1 Pro soon. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 12, 2025