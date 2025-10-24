OpenAI’s Sora App Set for Major Upgrades: Pet Cameos, Video Editing, and Android Launch on the Horizon

OpenAI’s AI-powered video generation app Sora has taken the internet by storm since its debut just a few weeks ago. After dominating the Apple App Store charts in the US and Canada, Sora has now become a global creative playground for AI enthusiasts. As the excitement continues, OpenAI has teased a major update that promises even more interactivity and personalisation — from pet cameos to built-in video editing tools.

Cameos Get a Whimsical Upgrade

In an update shared on X (formerly Twitter), Bill Peebles, Sora’s chief, unveiled the app’s latest roadmap. The biggest highlight revolves around expanded cameo options, allowing users to include not just people but also pets, plush toys, and practically anything else they wish to bring to life in their AI-generated videos.

Previously, cameos were limited to humans who had explicitly given consent to appear in user videos. Now, as Peebles explained, users will be able to “add your dog, guinea pig, favourite stuffed toy, and pretty much anything else you want” as dynamic video characters.

Another welcome addition will let users incorporate Sora-generated characters from their previous videos into new creations. Alongside this, the app’s interface will see a refresh with a dedicated section for trending cameos, allowing users to explore what’s popular across the community.

Basic Video Editing Comes to Sora

Responding to user feedback, OpenAI is also bringing basic video editing capabilities to Sora. Bill Peebles confirmed that this feature will initially allow users to combine multiple clips into a single video, with “more powerful” editing tools to follow in upcoming releases.

sora roadmap update: in the spirit of building this app openly, here's what we're landing soon.first, more creation tools. character cameos are coming in the next few days: you'll be able to cameo your dog, guinea pig, favorite stuffed toy, and pretty much anything else you… pic.twitter.com/GX7CJXWRcZ — Bill Peebles (@billpeeb) October 22, 2025

This addition marks a significant step toward making Sora not just a video generator but a creative editing suite, giving users more control over how they craft and refine their AI-driven stories.

New Social Features: Communities and Channels

Currently, Sora features a global feed showcasing trending AI videos. OpenAI now plans to introduce communities — dedicated spaces where users can share and collaborate within specific groups. These “channels” could cater to people from the same university, workplace, sports club, or hobby group, helping users connect through shared interests.

While OpenAI hasn’t clarified if these will function like the communities on X or Threads, this move clearly aims to deepen engagement beyond the main feed.

Addressing Moderation Concerns

Moderation has been one of the most talked-about aspects of Sora. Many users have voiced frustration over the app’s strict content filters, which sometimes block harmless or creative outputs. Acknowledging this, Peebles assured that the team is working to reduce excessive moderation, noting, “we know it’s super annoying.”

Balancing safety with creative freedom remains a challenge, but the company is determined to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Android Version on the Way

Finally, the announcement that many have been waiting for — Sora is officially coming to Android. While Peebles didn’t reveal a specific release date or global rollout timeline, the confirmation alone has sparked excitement among non-iOS users eager to join the trend.