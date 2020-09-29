OPPO hosts global 5G video call at Roland-Garros

Hyderabad: World-leading smart device brand OPPO offered a unique opportunity for top junior tennis players who can't compete, or watch matches at this year's Roland-Garros, showcasing the capabilities of OPPO 5G handset and the tournament's 5G deployment. Together with Managing Director of OPPO France, Denis Morel, the Roland-Garros Tournament Director and former world number three and Davis Cup Winner Guy Forget connected via a video call using an OPPO Find X2 Pro with top junior tennis players to discuss how technology continues to change the world of tennis.

Last year, OPPO became a Premium Partner and the Official Smartphone of the Parisian clay court grand slam. It is also the title sponsor of the "Junior Wild Card Series," so to replace the chance to compete in-person this year, the brand hosted a global 5G video call to connect aspiring talents. Additional OPPO activations planned for the Roland-Garros 2020 include the "Photo Gallery" which showcase the most beautiful moments at Roland-Garros, all captured by the OPPO Find X2 Pro, as well as increased stadium visibility and other activities to be announced at a later date.

"Our 5G devices perform even better in the further enhanced 5G environment at Roland-Garros this year," said Gregor Almassy, Overseas CMO, OPPO. "Connecting global young talents with a legend like Guy Forget, showcases the capabilities and enhanced connectivity of OPPO 5G. The success of it also demonstrates that Roland-Garros and OPPO have shared commitment to enhance and provide better stadium experience for global users and fans."

OPPO talks to the legend: a 5G video call with Roland-Garros' Guy Forget

Connecting with the junior tennis players is like a trip down memory lane and a pathway to the future for Forget. He first rose to the tennis world's attention when he won the Roland-Garros Junior title in 1982 – and it is that memory and spark he hoped to light among those from China, India, Romania, and Thailand who participated in the 5G video chat.

Fast forward nearly four decades, Forget, who is now Tournament Director at Roland-Garros, views the tournament as the perfect platform for sports innovation. For example, last year, OPPO showcased its first European 5G handsets onsite and the first-ever live 8K TV images of Roland-Garros supported by the stadium's 5G network. This year, the famous Philippe-Chatrier court is equipped with a magnificent roof and a number of the outside courts will be floodlit for the first time – allowing for matches to be played in lowlight conditions. For the 2020 edition, OPPO is privileged to present a unique onsite experience for a group of people to play at sunset, with images captured by the Find X2 Pro. More details will soon be available to follow.

"We are proud to be able to welcome back players and fans to Roland-Garros 2020 in a safe environment and we are excited to be able to offer innovative experiences using 5G technology," said Guy Forget. "The partnership between Roland-Garros and OPPO is about empowering the next generation of champions by facilitating connections and developing the link between tennis and technology, which is more important than ever in these difficult times."

That sentiment was shared by the aspiring tennis talents on the call. The players asked questions ranging from how he managed nerves as he rose to professional stardom to the potential implications COVID-19 would have not just on this year's tournament but on sport in general.

"While it's disappointing to be unable to compete on the clay courts this year, being able to use today's technology to transport me there and see how the game and fan experience is changing was eye-opening," said Humera Baharmus, from India. "Connecting with a former pro to hear how he managed the highs and lows of his own career encourages me to keep practicing to be even stronger for next year's competition."

What's special about the partnership between OPPO and Roland-Garros is their shared values to always be in search of excellence and to constantly push the boundaries of innovation. And this year's activations build on the groundwork already established as OPPO more deeply engages with a younger audience throughout Europe and among global tennis fans, as well as the French Tennis Federation's brand strategy to increase its presence in markets throughout Asia.

OPPO believes in the power of how technologies can bring hope and warmth to people and help them to explore and create a better future. Coupling OPPO's efforts to expand brand awareness globally and promoting OPPO technologies, more can be expected.