Oppo Unveils Reno 15 Series Ahead of Find X9 Launch: New Design, Colours, and Powerful Camera Setup Revealed

Oppo has officially announced the upcoming Reno 15 series, just days before the anticipated launch of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro will debut in China later this month, showcasing an evolved design and premium finishes. A Reno 15 Mini variant is also rumoured to be under development, though Oppo has yet to confirm its existence.

Visually, the Reno 15 lineup builds upon the design philosophy of the Reno 14 series, launched earlier this year. Both new models feature a triple-camera setup housed in a square-shaped rear module, complemented by the addition of new “Reno” branding to distinguish the series from its predecessors. The sleek finish and refined layout emphasize Oppo’s continued focus on aesthetics and attention to detail.

Colour Options

Oppo has introduced a vibrant palette for its new models. The Reno 15 will be available in three elegant shades — Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, and Canele Brown. While the first two feature distinctive back panel designs, the Canele Brown variant opts for a more understated, classic look.

Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro will be offered in Starlight Bow, Honey Gold, and Canele Brown. Among these, only the Starlight Bow variant is reported to feature a unique gradient design, adding a premium visual flair.

Storage Variants

Oppo is providing multiple storage configurations for users with diverse needs. The Reno 15 will come in five variants — 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. Its sibling, the Reno 15 Pro, will be available in four options — 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. This wide range ensures ample flexibility for both casual users and power consumers.

Expected Specifications

As per early leaks and reports, both Reno 15 models are expected to boast a triple rear camera setup featuring a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 main sensor, alongside a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The front camera is likely to be a 50MP sensor, promising superior selfies and video clarity.

Under the hood, the Reno 15 series is rumoured to run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 8450 chipset, ensuring flagship-level performance and energy efficiency. The lineup will reportedly include 120Hz AMOLED displays with smooth refresh rates, coupled with fast-charging support — a signature feature in Oppo’s premium lineup.

Launch and Price Expectations

Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 15 series will officially launch in China on November 17, with an India launch expected in December. While pricing details remain undisclosed, industry experts suggest it may mirror the previous generation’s pricing structure. To recall, the Reno 14 was launched in India at ₹39,999, while the Reno 14 Pro carried a ₹49,999 price tag.

With its refined design, upgraded cameras, and performance-focused internals, the Oppo Reno 15 series aims to strengthen the company’s foothold in the premium mid-range smartphone market ahead of the Find X9 lineup’s debut.



