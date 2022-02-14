Optoma Announces High Brightness WUXGA Projector Series of up to 21000 lumens Brightness

Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of large display products and among top projector brands in India, today announced its highest brightness professional laser projectors to date, filling a need for high-end installations, including the entertainment, exhibition, and digital signage markets. At 16,000, 18,000 and 21,000 lumens respectively, the Optoma Ultra Bright Series ZU1600, ZU1800 and ZU2100 projectors establish an incredibly high brightness benchmark to the category, as well as extreme flexibility with eight interchangeable lenses to meet the needs of even the most complex installations.

As part of Optoma's DuraCore laser lineup, the Ultra Bright Series high-performance projectors feature 4K HDR compatibility, pure engine video processing, and colour matching to produce visually striking, lifelike images with exceptional detail and high colour accuracy. Additionally, the new models feature Optoma's Visual Suite software, along with an integrated camera, creating seamless setups with automatic image adjustments, warping, and calibration for consistently bright and uniformed images every time while reducing installation hours.

Strong reliability is at the core of Optoma's Ultra Bright projectors, with 24/7 operation capabilities, up to 30,000 hours of laser lifetime, and an IP5X rating for optimal and dependable performance, even under more extreme conditions up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit/50 degrees Celsius. With a robust metal chassis and modular design for easier maintenance, a multitude of connectivity options, and failsafe redundancy mode for instant source switching, the ZU1600, ZU1800, and ZU2100 projectors offer a solution for intricate installations, including multi-projector and dome projection applications.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head-India, Optoma corporation said, "We are enthralled with the launch of a range of High Brightness projector series which is going to deliver an unmatchable viewing experience in PROAV solutions. We are constantly innovating to address the unique and evolving performance needs of the ProAV market, and are thrilled to enhance Optoma's award-winning projection portfolio, offering a full line-up of projector solutions ranging from 3,000 to 21,000 lumens."

Mr. Gordan Wu, APAC Head, Optoma Corporation added "The Ultra Bright Series ZU1600, ZU1800 and ZU2100 projectors are carefully designed additions to our extensive range of professional display products, providing customers with high brightness, flexible solutions that deliver both on price and visual performance."

Additional specifications across all three projectors include:

· Resolution: 1920 x 1200 WUXGA

· 4K HDR compatibility

· Contrast: 2,000,000:1

· Laser Lifetime: 30,000 hours

· Eight interchangeable lenses, ranging from short throw to long throw ratios (0.65 – 10.8:1)

· Visual Suite software: built-in image blending and warping

· Horizontal and vertical lens shift

· Redundant input with fast switch support