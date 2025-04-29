Perplexity AI Chatbot Now Available on WhatsApp Without Sign-Up

Perplexity AI on Tuesday rolled out a chatbot integration for WhatsApp, letting users interact with its AI assistant directly through the messaging platform without signing up. The feature follows the company’s existing “askplexbot” on Telegram and aims to remove friction for new users in regions where WhatsApp dominates communication.

Perplexity co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas announced the rollout on LinkedIn, noting that unlike Perplexity’s own app—which requires account creation—WhatsApp users can begin chatting instantly after saving a designated number. The move positions Perplexity alongside competitors that have already extended AI bots to popular messaging services, in an effort to broaden its audience.

Through WhatsApp, people can pose questions, request research support, obtain concise summaries and generate custom images at no charge. The company said the integration is designed to democratize access to AI-powered assistance, particularly in markets where sign-up barriers have limited adoption of standalone AI apps.

Looking ahead, Srinivas confirmed that voice-based interaction, meme and video creation, fact-checking tools and an assistant-style interface will arrive on WhatsApp. He added that support for group chats is under development but will require additional time due to current limitations in the WhatsApp API.

In parallel, Perplexity updated its iOS application with a new voice mode and other advanced functions, matching capabilities already available on Android. These enhancements allow users to switch seamlessly between chat, voice and other modalities across devices.

To start using the Perplexity AI bot on WhatsApp, users must add +1 (833) 436-3285 to their contacts or enter the number in the app’s search bar, then begin typing questions. The process mirrors existing integrations of other AI services on WhatsApp, though Meta’s native “AI chat” feature appears directly in the New Chat menu.

The Perplexity service can be accessed on smartphones, desktops and through WhatsApp Web, offering a consistent experience across platforms.