Perplexity AI Tops App Charts in India, Surpasses Zoho’s Arattai and OpenAI’s ChatGPT

The announcement came directly from Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, who shared his excitement on X (formerly Twitter). “Perplexity is the number one app in Play Store in India across all categories,” Srinivas posted, along with screenshots celebrating the app’s meteoric rise.

India’s app stores are witnessing a fierce race for dominance among AI-driven platforms, and one clear winner has emerged — Perplexity AI. The app has surged to the top of both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, outpacing strong contenders like Zoho’s Arattai Messenger and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.





This achievement is particularly noteworthy as Perplexity has overtaken not just international players like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, but also a fast-rising Indian competitor — Zoho’s Arattai, which had briefly claimed the top spot earlier this month.

What Makes Perplexity AI Stand Out

Perplexity AI distinguishes itself from traditional chatbots and search engines by offering real-time, citation-backed answers that blend the precision of web search with the fluency of generative AI. Unlike most tools that simply present a list of links, Perplexity synthesizes information into concise, well-structured responses — a feature that has resonated with Indian users who value both speed and accuracy.

The platform’s intuitive design and robust performance have made it a go-to destination for quick, reliable answers across a wide range of topics — from government schemes and local news to cricket scores and travel updates.

Airtel Partnership Accelerates Growth

Perplexity’s rapid ascent in India has also been fueled by a strategic partnership with Bharti Airtel, one of the country’s largest telecom operators with over 360 million subscribers. In July 2025, Airtel launched a nationwide initiative offering eligible customers a free 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro.

The premium version of the app includes unlimited queries, advanced AI tools, and document analysis features, dramatically expanding its reach and user engagement. Airtel described the partnership as a groundbreaking move, saying, “Airtel is thrilled to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership with Perplexity AI – unlocking the power of GenAI for millions.”

Localization Drives User Adoption

Another key factor behind Perplexity AI’s growing success in India is its localization and multilingual support. The platform effectively caters to diverse regional audiences, enabling users to query information in multiple Indian languages. This inclusivity has helped it gain traction far beyond the tech-savvy demographic, reaching everyday users seeking trustworthy answers in their native tongues.

The New Leader in India’s AI Race

According to recent figures, Perplexity AI has now crossed 38 million downloads in India, underscoring its dominance in the market. Meanwhile, Zoho’s Arattai Messenger, developed by Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu, holds the second position after a remarkable spike in downloads earlier this month. ChatGPT and Google Gemini currently trail behind, rounding out the top four.

As AI-powered platforms continue to reshape how Indians interact with technology, Perplexity AI’s combination of reliability, intelligence, and accessibility appears to have struck the right chord — making it India’s new favourite app across both Android and iOS.



