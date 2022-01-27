Personal Microsoft Teams account feature rolls out; Know how to use

Microsoft Teams has introduced a new feature that allows users to chat with team members outside of their organization, even using a personal MS Teams account. This feature can be used by inviting any MS Team user to chat by entering their full email address or phone number and starting a one-on-one conversation. In addition, a group of people can also be invited to a group chat using the same process with this Microsoft Teams personal account feature.

In its blog post, Microsoft mentioned that the new edition of MS Teams will make it faster and easier to connect with teams by chatting with external users without switching. Here's everything you need to know about the new Microsoft Teams account feature.

How does the Microsoft Teams personal account feature work?

Depending on your organization's and personal Teams account user's administrative settings, you can initiate conversations with external Teams personal account users. Users of external Teams personal accounts can also initiate conversations with Teams users at work.

How to use Microsoft TeamsTeam personal account?

1. Users can invite Teams personal account users they want to chat with by entering their full email address or phone number. They just need to enter the user's exact organizational email address.

2. If the person you want to chat with isn't already a Teams user, they'll receive an email or text message invitation to join the conversation using a personal account.

3. Once the person accepts the invitation, you can start a new group or 1:1 chat or add them to an existing external group chat. This chat thread will appear with your other chats, and you won't need to switch to a tenant account.

4. You can send and receive rich messages, GIFs, and media during chats.

5. You can also block messages from external users or leave a group chat.

6. Users also have the option to decline external invitations. Users can send a maximum of 10 times before someone accepts, but it will automatically be blocked if the message is not received after ten messages.