PhonePe announces Indus Appstore Developer platform for “Made-in-India” apps

PhonePe has announced the launch of the Indus App Store Developer Platform, inviting Android app developers to register and upload their apps on the “Made-in-India” Indus App Store. This platform offers a localized experience in 12 languages tailored to the Indian audience.

According to the Walmart-owned company, developers can list their apps on the Indus App Store developer platform for free for the first year, followed by a nominal annual fee. Notably, there are no platform fees or commissions for in-app payments, allowing developers to integrate their preferred payment gateways.

Akash Dongre, CPO and Co-Founder of Indus Appstore highlighted the potential of the Indian smartphone market, with over a billion users expected by 2026. He expressed the platform's goal to offer a credible alternative to the Google Playstore by providing localization and enhanced discovery of applications and consumer participation.

According to PhonePay, the Indus Appstore developer platform serves as an alternative distribution channel for Android developers to access the Indian market. It focuses on multilingual app discovery to aid in high-quality user acquisition. Additionally, it offers a “Launch Pad” for startups and new app launches to improve visibility and search optimization. Developers can benefit from various tools and features, including 24-hour customer support, listings in 12 Indian languages, and brand building through engaging videos.

Indus Appstore offers features like mobile number-based login for users without email accounts, zero commission for in-app payments, and zero listing fees for the first year. The platform also provides cohort-based targeted release management, real-time application vitals monitoring, analytics, and competitor analysis. According to PhonePay, Indus Appstore caters to the cultural and localized needs of Indian consumers, offering a variety of categories in English and 12 Indian languages. For developers, it provides a platform to list, distribute and promote their products within the Indian app ecosystem, along with desktop publishing, localization and 24/7 customer support services.



