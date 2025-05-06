Pinterest's New AI Tool Makes Fashion Searches Smarter and More Personalised

Pinterest is rolling out a new AI-powered feature designed to make fashion discovery more intuitive—even if you don’t have the exact words to describe what you’re looking for. By using a “Visual Language Model,” Pinterest aims to decode the styles and overall “vibes” of images, helping users better articulate and refine their personal tastes.

This AI tool analyses image Pins and generates descriptive terms related to colour palettes, fabric textures, fits, and aesthetics. For instance, if a skirt catches your eye in a Pin, the tool will break down key style details. You can then tweak those elements—like adjusting the fabric, changing the colour, or even specifying the type of occasion you need it for, such as work or a formal event.

“The company is using visual search to make it easier to find women’s styles and refine them to fit the right occasion.” This feature transforms how users interact with fashion content, shifting from basic searches to more nuanced, vibe-based exploration.

Initially available for women’s fashion, the new visual search tool is now live in the US, Canada, and the UK. Pinterest also confirmed plans to expand the feature to other categories and countries “over time.” This innovation could redefine how people browse and shop for fashion using visual cues instead of words.