Pixel 10 Becomes First Smartphone to Support WhatsApp Voice and Video Calls Over Satellite Network

Google has officially unveiled its Pixel 10 series, and while the new flagship boasts multiple premium features, one innovation has already caught global attention — support for WhatsApp voice and video calls over satellite networks.

Yes, you read that right. Google confirmed that Pixel 10 devices will allow users to make WhatsApp calls even in areas with no mobile or Wi-Fi connectivity. The new feature is designed to connect users via satellite, ensuring communication in remote or emergency situations.

Launch Date and Availability

According to Google’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter), this feature will roll out on August 28, coinciding with the official sale date of the Pixel 10 series. A video teaser shared by the company showcases how the functionality works. When a WhatsApp call comes through using satellite, users will see a satellite icon appear on the status bar of their device.

Terms and Conditions Apply

As exciting as this development sounds, there are certain conditions. Google has clarified that WhatsApp satellite calls will only work with select carriers, and extra charges may apply when using the feature. At this stage, it is still unclear whether the service will also extend to WhatsApp text messages, or remain limited to voice and video calls.

A Step Ahead of Rivals

The addition of satellite calling places Google ahead of competitors like Apple. While Apple does support satellite connectivity, its use is limited to emergency text messaging only. By enabling WhatsApp calls over satellite, Google offers users a more practical and versatile solution to stay connected — whether reaching loved ones or contacting emergency services.

Satellite Support for Pixel Watch 4

Interestingly, Google is also extending this breakthrough to wearables. The Pixel Watch 4 LTE model will become the first smartwatch with direct satellite connectivity support. Powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip, the smartwatch can connect to geostationary satellites, enabling users to send urgent help messages even without mobile networks.

The Big Picture

By introducing WhatsApp voice and video calls over satellite, Google is taking a significant leap in mobile communication technology. While pricing details for using the feature remain unclear, the innovation strengthens the Pixel 10’s position as one of the most forward-looking smartphones of 2025.

If successful, this feature could redefine how people stay connected when they are truly off the grid.