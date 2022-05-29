Platform Developed To Provide Safe Space To Women And Transgender People On Social Media

In June 2022, a conventional social media platform named 'coto' would be developed specifically for women and transgender individuals to prevent trolling, rape, and death threats for speaking out.The Web3 platform aspires to create an online world devoid of trolling and abuse. On social media, where males outnumber females, the platform promises to bridge the gender divide.



Eve World's latest offering, 'Coto,' or 'Coming Together,' is a Web3 women-only social community platform where women and transgender persons may freely express themselves and find traction for their business endeavours. Coto is a critical move in a country where women have often protested for safety in public spaces in towns around the country. Hundreds of women have taken to the streets to seek safety and responsibility as part of campaigns like 'Why Loiter' and 'Take Back The Night.'



Web3, or the third-generation internet, is the foundation for coto, which addresses issues such as algorithm manipulation, data breaches, and identity theft. Web2's loopholes will be filled by blockchain technology, which will protect privacy, reported The Logical Indian