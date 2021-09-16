PM Narendra Modi Birthday: How to Share WhatsApp Stickers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 71st birthday on 17 September.

Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Mehsana district in Gujarat. He was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. He is the 14th and present prime minister of India since 2014. He is an inspiration for today's youth. Today he turned 71 and you can share your wishes on social media platforms.

If you are planning to celebrate this special day, we have an idea. WhatsApp stickers is a decent way to do that. On Play Store you will find many Modi themed WhatsApp sticker apps. You can download any of your choice apps and share them with your friends and family members. These sticker apps are available free of cost on the Play Store.

Just search for Narendra Modi WhatsApp stickers or Modi WhatsApp stickers on the Play Store.

Steps to follow to download the WhatsApp Stickers

• A list of apps will be displayed on the screen

• Choose and install the preferred app

• Once they are installed

• Open the app and select the stickers that you want

• Tap on the "+" icon, then press "Yes" when "Add to WhatsApp" is prompted

Cool, now you open the WhatsApp chat and share the stickers.

Here we have listed out few apps for you to choose from

♦ Narendra Modi Sticker For WhatsApp



♦ Modi Sticker for WhatsApp

♦ Modiji stickers



♦ Modi stickers for WhatsApp –WAStickerApps



♦ Free PM Modi Stickers - NAMO Style



♦ Free Modi Stickers for WhatsApp – WAStickerApps



♦ Modi Stickers for WAStickerApps

