PUBG New State Next Update in January! Find What You'll Get

PUBG New State players, here's some good news for you! A significant game update in January is in the offing and may happen next week. Taking to his official Twitter account, PUBG New State said, "The January update is coming soon! Check out the patch preview for more details on the new game mode and all other updates!" Players will get new content from the January update, including a new game mode, new weapons, and general improvements throughout the game.

"PUBG: NEW STATE's major January update will be rolled out next week. We've prepared a bunch of new content to kick off the new year, including a new game mode, new guns, and overall improvements throughout the game," PUBG New State said in a statement. Players and gamers can check the preview for next week's update below:





1. PUBG New State BR: Extreme



BR: Extreme (64) is a new mode established in Troi, according to the information provided. The core experience for this mode is firmly established in the Battle Royale genre, and each round will be only 20 minutes long and will feature only 64 Survivors. The battlefield is restricted to a smaller playable area within Troi in this mode. The playable area will be chosen randomly and will change in each game.

All survivors will start with a P1911 pistol, 1 smoke grenade, 300 drone credits, and fully charged boost meters. 2 Care Packs will be dropped at random locations when the match begins, allowing players to stock up on high-end gear earlier in a game.

2. New PUBG State New Weapon: P90

This SMG will come with a standard Tier 2 transformer scope and suppressor attached, but other accessories cannot be modified. This will use 5.7mm ammo, which will also be added to the drone shop.

3. PUBG New State New Weapon Customizations

DP-28 [C2] Muzzle Slot Access: With this particular customization, players can connect a Flash Hider (AR / DMR) or compensator (AR / DMR) to the DP-28. However, the weapon's damage will be reduced while using these accessories.

Beryl M762 [C2] Lightweight Stock - The lightweight stock will reduce bullet spread when firing from the hip or shoulder while increasing ADS velocity. However, this customization will reduce the stability of the weapon.

4. PUBG New State Weapon Balance Changes

Weapons: Bullet spread from all shotguns and pistols will be reduced when fired into the air. L85A3: The reload time to significantly reduce.

Weapon customizations: M416 [C1]: Bullet spread will be reduced when shooting from the hip and shoulder.

Beryl M762 [C1]: This customization no longer slows down the bullet.

M16A4 [C1]: This customization to longer decrease the reverse control.

DSR-1 [C1]: This customization will no longer slow down the bullet. Instead, it will increase the vertical recoil.

5. New actions and animations for PUBG New State

Parkour Roll: Players can perform a spin to cushion their fall by tapping the Roll button just before hitting the ground. Making a roll to arrest players from falling will minimize the fall damage they take. This roll can also be performed when exiting moving vehicles.

Sudden Run: When you are face down, and you get up to run forward, your character will be able to accelerate while standing up for a smoother and faster transition of movement.

Character animation advancements: Movement lag time when repeatedly switching between sitting and standing will be reduced. The lag time of the movement when landing after jumping to get reduced.

6. PUBG New State Mode Balance Changes

BR: Original (100) - Overall: The general speed of the Blue Zone will be increased. (Total time: 90 seconds). The damage of the Blue Zone will be increased from the beginning to the middle of the game. The cooldown during the Final Phase will be extended by 20 seconds.

The deployable (normal) shield will be removed. Only Deployable Shield - Wide Type will be available on Battlegrounds. The number of customization kits found on the battlefields will increase significantly.

BR: Original (100) - Troi: The number of Drone Credits that can be found in Vermont will be slightly reduced. Las Novas will be found on the main roads.

7. PUBG New State Season 1 Starts

The preseason levels will reset for all regions and modes based on the highest level reached by the survivors during the preseason. Final rewards for the reaching Contender, Master, and Conquerer to be updated. Match scores and evaluation standards will be renewed.