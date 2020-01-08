PUBG Mobile Season 11 to Launch on January 10

PUBG Mobile will move on to the next season on January 10. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 11 will be known as "Operation Tomorrow", and it will flaunt a futuristic theme. For a while, PUBG Mobile has been teasing Season 11, giving us an idea on what to expect. There have been multiple leaks as well as revealing the newly themed weapons, skins and outfits.

Today PUBG Mobile Season 10 is coming to an end while Royale Pass is expected to end on January 9. Before Season 11 Royale Pass, PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update may be rolled out on January 9. After this, Season 11 and the new Royale Pass will go live the next day as announced by PUBG Mobile.

Bold statement... who else agrees? https://t.co/llrvGXXTsb — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 8, 2020





Embrace the power of technology or struggle to preserve your humanity; the choice is yours in Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow coming January 10! pic.twitter.com/HJ45NbuovI — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 8, 2020 Take aim at your enemies in Royal Pass Season 11: Operation Tomorrow, it arrives January 10. The battle for the future is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/AS6FOcEJ90 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 7, 2020







PUBG Mobile Season 11 teasers endorse what has been leaked already. The theme will be futuristic look with cyberpunk-like weapons, outfits and vehicles. YouTuber Mr Ghost Gaming has been disclosing what's coming on Season 11. Players will be able to get their hands on the MK14 sniper rifle weapon skin on reaching the Diamond tier.

The new parachute can be achieved upon reaching the Ace tier, while Gold tier players will get a red and black outfit. There's also a matching face to go with it which can be availed on reaching the Platinum tier. PUBG Mobile Season 11 will also get new emotes like characters taking selfies and a white teddy bear outfit.

PUBG Mobile may also introduce a new 'Domination' mode which will be similar to Call of Duty: Mobile. Available in EvoGrounds, Domination mode will require players to capture an area and sustain it the longest to win.