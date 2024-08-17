Raksha Bandhan 2024: Surprise Your Sibling with These Cool Gadgets

Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating that special bond between siblings - the fun, the fights and, of course, the gifts. This year go beyond usual chocolates, clothes and surprise your siblings with some cool tech gadgets. Whether they’re a music junkie, a gamer, or just love the latest gadgets, we’ve got something that’ll light up their day (and yours too)!



1. JUST CORSECA’s STRIDER SmartTouch Earbuds

If your sister loves music, these SmartTouch earbuds will elevate her playlist to a whole new level. Not only do they deliver crystal-clear sound, but they also come with a 2.01-inch screen with Retina resolution and intuitive touch controls that make it super easy to manage her tunes. Plus, the noise-cancelling feature ensures she can escape into her own world, whether she’s studying, working, or just needs a break from your teasing! The sleek design is a bonus, making her style as sharp as her sound. Buy Here

2. JUST CORSECA’s SSTRIKE JST612 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

For the sibling who’s always the life of the party, this portable speaker is the ultimate gift. Equipped with a convenient handle, this speaker is designed for portability, allowing the user to take their music with them wherever they roam. The vibrant RGB LEDs pulse in sync with tunes for up to 5 hours, adding an extra dimension to the listening experience. Users can experience true wireless stereo (TWS) technology by connecting two SSTRIKE speakers, transforming them into a Wireless 2.0 speaker system that fills their space with powerful and immersive sound. Buy Here

3. URBAN Vibe Loop Earbuds

Got a sibling who’s always on the move? The Vibe Loop earbuds are not only super stylish but also incredibly practical. Gift your sibling URBAN Vibe Loop this Rakshabandhan, which is super lightweight with adjustable earloops for greater comfort. With 3D Surround Sound and Low Latency Gaming Mode, they’re perfect whether your sibling is catching up on their favourite podcast or diving into an intense gaming session. These TWS Earbuds also come with fast Snap-sync Connectivity, Dual Pairing, and an LED battery display indicator for added convenience. Buy Here

4. Lyne’s Coolpods 37 and Coolpods 38 - Wireless Gaming Earbuds

Lyne’s Coolpods 37 and Coolpods 38 are the perfect gift options for your brothers who love to play games with an immersive sound experience. These TWS are available with distinct case designs but common powerful gaming features that transport users into a world of vivid and breathtaking sound. Enabled by Bluetooth V5.4 and boasting a remarkable 30 Hours of music time, 35 hours of earphone talk time and 300 hours of standby time, users are assured of seamless audio entertainment. With IPX3 for water resistance, gamers can immerse themselves in virtual worlds with the most realistic and pure sound experience. Available in sleek black, pristine white and stylish blue colours, they offer both style and performance. These are available at leading offline retail outlets across India.

5. Microdigit DEP386 Wireless Earplug with LED Display and Touch Screen

On a budget but still want to give your sibling something awesome? This wireless earplug is the way to go. It’s packed with features like wireless stereo, seamless device connections, and even a voice assistant, all at a price that won’t break the bank. Whether they’re using it for calls, music, or just to look cool, this earplug is a thoughtful and practical gift that shows you care—without emptying. These are available at leading offline retail outlets across India.