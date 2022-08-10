Raksha Bandhan: Top tech gifts for your Brothers and Sisters

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, and we are all looking for a perfect gift to put a smile on our sibling's face. This day is when you can shower your love on your partner-in-crime and make them say "You're the best". What better way than to gift Dyson, Nothing Phone (1), XGIMI and Apple's line of products. From gifting the newly launched next-generation Dyson Airwrap multi-styler to perfect any hairstyle for the fashionista in her or advanced air purification in his room or office for his health and well-being. XGIMI Elfin Projector for a movie lover sister, Nothing Phone 1 with a completely flat and quirky design for a smartphone admirer, a 13-inch MacBook Pro and Apple AirPods Pro for Apple products lover.

To make your search easier this year, we've compiled a list of gifts for your tech-savvy siblings from Dyson, Apple, Nothing and XGIMI. Here are a few tech products that could make a loved one's day.

For Him:

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde





With rising AQI, clean and purified air is more important now than ever. Gift your brother the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde for a clean and healthy home this season.



Tirelessly improving and constantly iterating, the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde reflects the latest technology in three core areas: sense, capture and project. It automatically detects, airborne particles and gases, then diagnoses and reports them in real time. There are a number of indoor pollution sources, which release pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, VOCs, NO2 and formaldehyde into the air. This latest purification machine removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns and is also engineered with new solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology, designed to capture ultrafine dust and allergens, even destroying potentially dangerous VOCs including formaldehyde.

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹52,900. You can also buy it from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and Vijay Sales.

For Her:

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-styler





If your sister loves styling her hair and wants to stay in top of hairstyle trends then Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-styler is the ultimate gift for her.



Dyson's newly launched Airwrap Multi-styler is a fully customisable styling tool which delivers a range of styles for all Indian hair types, without extreme heat. The next-generation styling barrels A picture containing indoor, cosmetic

Description automatically generatedfeatures a rotating cool tip, which helps in achieving curls and waves faster and easier with no heat damage, to help maintain hair strength. Blending the results formerly achieved with two barrels into one attachment, now users can style the full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style. Re-engineered brush attachments deliver precision shaping with enhanced Coanda performance, alongside an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Combining two attachments in one, the Coanda smoothing dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, with no extreme heat and transforms into a powerful dryer with the flick of a switch.

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-styler is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹45,900.

This Raksha Bandhan, take the road less taken and look for some unusual gifts that are thoughtful, tech smart and also useful. Here is our list of some of the most sought-after products that are just right for any occasion and perfectly convey just how much you care.

XGIMI Elfin Projector





With flawless resolution and thunderous sound courtesy built-in 3W Harmon Kardon speakers, XGIMI's Elfin 800 ANSI lumens portable projector promises an immersive theatrical quality, anytime, anywhere. This power-packed compact dynamo has state-of-the-art specifications and can project perfect images anywhere, be it a small or large room, a sunny or dark space or even an outdoor area.



Its throw ratio of 1.2:1, projection screen of 60" to 120,intelligent screen alignment, keystone correction and autofocus guarantees a perfect viewing experience. The projector is also easy to mount, and to plug and play. It can also be easily carried in a backpack as it has a thickness of just 1.97 inches. The projector is powered by Android 10 and will provide easy access to countless streaming apps for nonstop entertainment.

Nothing Phone 1





Launched in July 2022, Nothing Phone 1 feels like an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 with a completely flat and quirky design. The phone has a flexible OLED panel, which can be folded at the bottom and inwards. Its Glymph interface allows different light patterns for incoming calls.



The 'Flip to Glyph' feature can also switch to silent mode automatically. The Android 12 Nothing OS 1.1.0 is also dust and water-resistant, has a wireless charging feature, a 50 MP back camera and a 16 MP front camera. The colours currently available for the product are black and white and this is a smart and economical gift that will be much appreciated.

MacBook Pro with M2 Chip





The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Chip comes with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, which enhances its graphic output. MacBook Pro's memory has been increased from 16 to 24 gigabytes and its 8-core CPU not only eases the process of creating documents and presentations but makes it easy to develop Xcodes or mix tracks in Logic Pro. With the 24 GB RAM, large files can be managed effortlessly.



The Solid-State Drive (SSD) is another plus. With its media engine, this efficient beauty also helps to edit up to 11 streams of 4K and 2 streams of 8K ProRes videos. With an 18 percent faster CPU and 40 percent faster neural engine, the chip of M2 is 1.4 times faster than the M1. The unified memory architecture in this version will help users to access data without swapping between multiple memories.

Your sister need not depend on anyone to edit her photos anymore and can easily do so like a pro with the help of Adobe Photoshop and Pixelmator. The M2 chip has 20 billion transistors, adding an extra memory bandwidth of 100 GB/s.

Apple Airpods Pro





The Apple AirPods Pro, with Spatial Audio, is a force to reckon with and works best with Dolby-atmos movies and music. The wireless earbuds have additional microphones built into them which aid noise cancellation. The transparency mode feature will also help the user hear the external sound with clarity if they so wish. Apple Airpods Pro has been redesigned for extra convenience and comfort and will stay snugly fitted.



A small air vent will help in inserting the pods in and out of the ears. Size can be customised as per requirement as well and the AirPods are also sweat and water-resistant. While pairing an iOS device, some functions of the AirPods can be customized via Bluetooth settings. Siri's virtual assistance and Adaptive EQ are some of the other features that will ensure an audio experience like no other.

ViewSonic ViewBoard Pen Display





If your sibling is a teacher, enhance their teaching creativity with ViewSonic ViewBoard Pen Display. Equipped with a battery-free pen which is specifically designed to allow for precise yet diverse handwriting of text, math formulas, and other common teaching content. Additionally, it allows teachers to write, create, and manage notes, and it intuitively transmits course materials in a digitized whiteboard handwriting format. The product is also equipped with one cable USB type – C support, which helps keep the desktop clean and tidy. For your sibling, this Pen display comes with easy portability and an elegant design making it easy to carry anywhere and everywhere.



Ooni Pizza Oven from Pizza Pro





The best gift for a home cook or foodie is, of course, something they don't already have but will use and appreciate. Therefore, an Ooni pizza oven from Pizza Pro makes for the perfect gift. Whether your brother or sister fancies themselves a good chef or not, they are bound to achieve the perfect restaurant quality pizza in just 60 seconds with one of these pizza ovens which heat up to 900 degrees! Moreover, an Ooni oven is an experiential gift which, after the day is over, will leave your sibling with everything they need to make the perfect pizza at home. And yes, it's actually portable and lightweight at just 10kg.