  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Tech News

RAMBHA, ILSA to help ISRO understand moon better

RAMBHA, ILSA to help ISRO understand moon better
x
Highlights

The Chandrayaan-3 that aims for a soft landing on the moon's surface, paving the way for future interplanetary missions

The Chandrayaan-3 that aims for a soft landing on the moon's surface, paving the way for future interplanetary missions, carries six payloads that would help ISRO understand the lunar soil and also get the blue planet's photographs from the lunar orbit.

The payloads, which include RAMBHA and ILSA, would perform a series of path-breaking experiments during the 14-day mission. They would study the moon's atmosphere and dig the surface to understand its mineral composition.

Lunar lander Vikram will click photos of the rover Pragyaan as it studies the seismic activity on the moon by dropping some instruments. Using laser beams, it would try to melt a piece of the lunar surface -- the regolith -- to study the gases emitted during the process

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X