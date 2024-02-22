Ranveer Singh Joins Nothing as Brand Ambassador

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing has enlisted Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market ahead of the highly anticipated launch of its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a.



Nothing's strategic move to collaborate with Ranveer Singh aims to capitalize on the actor's massive fan following and influential status in India. Singh expressed his excitement for the partnership, praising Nothing's innovative approach to smartphone design and commitment to industry disruption. His eagerness to contribute to crafting exceptional consumer experiences aligns with Nothing's vision for innovation.

Co-founder Akis Evangelidis highlighted Singh's influential persona and creative mindset as a natural fit for Nothing's ethos. He emphasized the significance of the Indian market for Nothing's expansion plans, citing Singh's addition as a pivotal step forward for the brand.

The announcement coincides with Nothing's confirmation of the global launch of its upcoming smartphone, the Phone 2a, scheduled for March 5th. The event, to be live-streamed from Delhi, underscores Nothing's growing focus on the Indian market and dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology tailored to user needs.

It is building upon the success of its predecessor, the Phone 2a, which promises to integrate Nothing's signature design innovation, expertise, and craftsmanship. With a focus on enhancing the daily smartphone experience, the Phone 2a is poised to offer superior features and performance compared to its predecessor, the Phone 1.

With Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador, Nothing embarks on an exciting journey of growth and innovation. The partnership signifies a bold step towards captivating the Indian market and beyond, as Nothing continues to redefine user experiences and push technological boundaries.