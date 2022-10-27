Realme 10 series to launch in November; Find details

We expect Realme to launch its next-generation Realme 10 series in November. It looks like the smartphones will first launch in China and hit global markets, including India, after a few weeks. The new series has been part of the rumour mill for a while now, and we can expect the lineup to include a regular model, the Realme 10, and a Pro variant. Some leaks point to the regular model being accompanied by a Realme 10 variant. Pro+. Realme has not yet confirmed the exact launch date.



Meanwhile, Madhav Sheth - Realme India Cheif, shared an announcement on Twitter and teased that the new Realme 10 series would feature an octa-core chipset and flat edge design. The latter could be limited to the normal model, and the Realme 10 Pro+ (or Pro) may have a curved screen, as the company's top executive hinted. The tipster Ice Universe said in a tweet that most smartphone OEMs are now looking at curved screens or very thin bezels for their next-generation smartphones. On the other hand, Samsung is reportedly returning to a flat screen and wider bezels.

Why do I care so much about bezel?Because bezel is like a person's clothes, you can dress like a tramp or an elite of the upper class, which is a symbol of the beauty of mobile phones. Samsung has always maintained an advantage in this respect, but in 2023, everything changed. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, a Realme phone, believed to be the Realme 10 Pro+, was recently spotted on China's TENAA certification site, revealing key specs and design.



It is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Customers can also choose between a variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The smartphone may also carry a 4,890mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Like last year's Realme 9 Pro+, the upcoming Realme 10 Pro+ is said to have an OIS-enabled main rear camera.

The Realme 10, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature MediaTek Helio G92 and 33W fast charging. You can get a 120Hz LCD screen instead of an AMOLED screen. Pricing details are unknown now, but more information is expected soon.