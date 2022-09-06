Realme C33 launches in India: Find price, specs and more

The Realme C33 has been launched in India today. The device aims at those who want a budget phone that does not cost more than Rs 10,000. The price starts at Rs 8999, and customers can get it through Flipkart. It features an entry-level chip under the hood. But, one also gets a big screen and a massive battery. With the Realme C33, the company has also offered a new "Boundless Sea design", which seems refreshing considering we don't see much of an improvement in design in the lower price segment. Here's a quick look at everything you want to know about the new Realme C33 4G phone.



Realme C33: Features and Specifications



The latest Realme C33 does not have a powerful chipset; the budget phone does have a 5000mAh battery unit. The good thing is that Realme has also allowed expanding the internal storage (up to 1TB) using the microSD card slot.

While the new Realme C33 smartphone features a unique "Boundless Sea Design". The back panel has a shimmering sand composite texture, and Realme has tried to mimic the "water flow effect" to make it look more attractive than some of the rivals in the same price range. The front looks like most phones out there.

The phone has a large 6.5-inch screen for content consumption. The company claims that the new phone has an "ultra-thin body. The photos show that the Realme C33 has a square design, similar to the iPhone. So the device has flat sides, and the edges are slightly curved for a better grip.

There's a dual rear camera setup for photography, including a 50-megapixel primary camera. Realme boasts that this sensor will deliver detailed picturesque shots and bright images in low light. The camera app offers features like Portrait mode, Time-lapse, Expert mode, and more. One will be able to record videos up to 1080p at 30fps.

Realme C33: Price in India

Realme C33 price in India starts from Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will set you back Rs 9,999. The new Realme phone will be sold in three colours: gold, aqua blue, and black. The phone will go on sale on September 12.



