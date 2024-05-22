Realme GT 6T and Buds Air 6 Set for India Launch: Details

Realme is gearing up to introduce its latest smartphone, the Realme GT 6T, in India today. The launch event, set for May 22, 2024, will also see the debut of the Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo and Buds Air 6. Fans can watch the event live on Realme's social media channels, and the products will be available on Realme's official website, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.

How to Watch the Launch Event









The unveiling of these new products will be live-streamed on Realme's YouTube channel on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at noon.



Realme GT 6T: Anticipated Specifications

The Realme GT 6T is anticipated to share similarities with the recently launched Realme GT Neo 6 SE in China. The device boasts a sleek design, with dimensions of 8.7 mm in thickness and a weight of 191 grams, ensuring both sturdiness and comfort.

The smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels and a pixel density of 450 ppi for crisp visuals. The display is expected to support a 2500Hz instantaneous sampling rate, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, enhancing the overall user experience, especially for gaming.

Camera Capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the Realme GT 6T is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50 MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) for sharp, stable photos and an 8 MP secondary sensor. The rear camera will support 4K video recording at 30 fps. On the front, the device will feature a 32 MP camera, perfect for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Performance and Battery Life

Under the hood, the Realme GT 6T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and an octa-core processor clocked at 2.8 GHz. It will come with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, providing ample space for applications, games, and media.

The smartphone will support various connectivity options, including 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Vo5G, Bluetooth v5.4, WiFi, NFC, USB-C v2.0, and an IR blaster. It will also house a 5500 mAh battery, supporting 100W Super Dart charging for quick recharges and 10W reverse charging for added convenience.

With its advanced display, powerful performance, and robust camera setup, the Realme GT 6T is poised to make a significant impact in the mid-range smartphone market. Alongside the Realme Buds Air 6, this launch promises to offer users a seamless and enhanced experience. As these devices hit the Indian market today, they are expected to attract a lot of attention from tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike.