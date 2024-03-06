Realme Unveils Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12: Features and Price

Realme has introduced its newest additions to the smartphone market in India, unveiling the Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 models, offering consumers a blend of advanced technology, innovative features, and competitive pricing.

Realme 12+ 5G: Features and Price

Realme has launched the Realme 12+ 5G in India with two variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The Realme 12+ 5G boasts segment-first features, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, a 50MP SONY LYT-600 main camera, and a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The device promises enhanced performance and efficiency. Its 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charge technology powers it. Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14, ensures a seamless user experience and long-term software and security updates.

Realme 12+ 5G with two variants 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 20,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 21,999. Additionally, customers receive complimentary Realme Buds T300 with their purchase.

Realme 12: Features and Price

Featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset, the Realme 12 delivers smooth performance and fast connectivity. Its standout features include a 108 MP 3X Zoom Portrait Camera, a 6.72-inch FHD+ Sunlight Display, and a 5000mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC Charge. The device runs on realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, offering an intuitive interface and advanced features.

The Realme 12 is available in two configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 16,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 17,999, with potential savings of up to Rs 2,000 for online purchases. Additionally, buyers receive Realme Buds Wireless 3 as part of the promotional offer.

Both models come in stylish colour options and offer a range of connectivity options, ensuring versatility and convenience for users. With its blend of cutting-edge technology and affordable pricing, the Realme 12 series aims to cater to the diverse needs of consumers in the Indian smartphone market.