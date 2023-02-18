Redmi 12C launch date, price and specifications

Redmi 12C, a budget smartphone from sub-brand Xiaomi, was launched in China last year. Soon after, the global variant of the phone was spotted on various certification sites, hinting at its imminent release in other markets. Redmi 12C was speculated to launch in India and globally in February this year, ahead of MWC 2023. Now, a reliable insider has revealed the launch date and specifications of the smartphone. Another report has suggested the design renders and pricing details of the European variant of the Redmi 12C.

The Xiaomi sub-brand launched the Redmi 12C in China last year. Since then, the smartphone has appeared on various certification sites and listings. Trusted tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) tweeted about the global variant of Redmi 12C, hinting at its release date and specifications. According to him, the smartphone will be launched globally on February 26.

The tweet also stated that the global version of Redmi 12C will come in three colour variants, while the Chinese version of the smartphone offers four colour options. The Redmi 12C could launch in Graphite Grey, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue colours. It is said to have two configurations: 3 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage. The device is expected to come with Android 12 with an additional layer of MIUI 13 on top. The tipster also hinted that the global version of Redmi 12C will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It could include a 5000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging out of the box.

Meanwhile, another report from Appuals has suggested the design renders and launch prices for the European variant. The smartphone is said to have similar specifications as its Chinese variant. The Redmi 12C launched in China has a 6.71-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The global variant of the smartphone is also said to witness two major Android updates and up to three years' worth of security patches.

As for the optics, the Chinese variant of the Redmi 12C features a dual camera unit led by a 50-megapixel sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. You get connectivity support for dual SIM, a micro-SD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC.

In terms of pricing, the base variant of Redmi 12C is said to cost EUR 170 (almost Rs 15,000), while the top variant is expected to be priced at EUR 200 (almost Rs 17,630).