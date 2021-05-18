Redmi Note 10S goes on first sale on Amazon, Mi.com at 12 noon: Know price and specs

Redmi Note 10S is all set to go on sale for the first time today at 12 pm in India. The phone was released globally in March and hit the Indian market last week together with Redmi Watch. Redmi Note 10S, similar to the Redmi Note 10 series, is a budget offering with impressive specifications. The phone is also powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core SoC and is offered in two storage and RAM configurations. In addition, it is available in three colour options.

Redmi Note 10S: Price and Sale Offers

Redmi Note 10S costs Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 15,999. The device is available in three colours: Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black. It can be purchased on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores.

Mi.com offers an instant 10 percent discount with SBI credit card transactions. The offer is also applicable to EMI transactions.

Redmi Note 10S: Specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10S runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 1,100 nits of peak brightness, SGS low blue light certification, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a 4,500,000: 1 contrast ratio. An octa-core also powers this Redmi Note 10S MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with the Mail-G76 MC4 GPU. When it comes to storage, it comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2. It is also IP53 certified for dust and water resistance. Redmi Note 10S also comes with two Hi-Res Audio certified speakers.

The phone offers a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f aperture of /2.4 and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f / 2.4 lens. In addition, Redmi Note 10S has a 13-megapixel selfie with an aperture of f / 2.45 housed in a centrally located perforation cutout.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard the Redmi Note 10S include an ambient light sensor, a sensor for proximity, an accelerometer and others. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Xiaomi has packed a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging on the phone, and the company provides a fast charger in the box. In terms of dimensions, the Redmi Note 10S measures 160.46x74.5x8.29 mm and weighs 178.8 grams.