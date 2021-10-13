Release of the first Windows 11 update; Know why you should update now

Windows 11 was released last week, a few months after Microsoft introduced its biggest update to the Windows operating system since 2015, when its predecessor was released. Since then, Microsoft has been busy working on improvements and updates to the operating system, in the form of bug fixes and patches. These fixes are now reaching users who have upgraded to Windows 11 and bring significant improvements to the operating system.



Yesterday was Patch Tuesday, which means the Redmond company was scheduled to release updates and fixes for its products, as it does every second Tuesday of the month. This means that while Windows 10 and other Microsoft software have received updates every month, this is the first major bug fix update for users on the Windows 11 stable channel.

With the new update, the build number of Windows 11 is now 22000,258, compared to 22000,194, which was released to the stable channel last week and was in beta over a month ago. Users can download update KB5006674 by clicking this link, and it includes security and bug fixes for Windows 11. The following explains why users should download and install the latest update immediately.

Microsoft says that the KB5006674 security update addresses known compatibility issues between the newly released Windows 11 and Intel "Killer" and "SmartByte" networking software. "Devices with affected software can drop User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets under certain conditions. This creates performance issues and other problems for UDP-based protocols, "Microsoft explains. Users can be affected as some websites may load slower and videos at certain resolutions may be slow to stream. Similarly, UDP-based VPN apps may be slower until the update is installed.

Users should install this update immediately, as Microsoft says they are currently not unaware of any issues with the latest update, which means it should be safe to install. Microsoft still has two more known issues with Windows 11 that need to be fixed in an upcoming update. If you don't install the update, eventually the system will install it just like other mandatory updates like in Windows 10.