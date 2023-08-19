Reliance Jio launches two prepaid plans with free Netflix subscription

Jio has brought an exciting update to its prepaid customers by launching new prepaid plans that include a special bonus: a bundled Netflix subscription. While Netflix subscriptions were previously only available with select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans, this is the first time a Netflix subscription can be enjoyed as part of a prepaid plan. This expansion means that more than 400 million Jio prepaid users now have the opportunity to access and enjoy a Netflix subscription through these new bundled prepaid plans.

The first prepaid plan is priced at Rs 1099. The plan comes with a Netflix subscription but is only available for mobile users. Along with the Netflix subscription, you will get unlimited 5G data with Jio's welcome offer and 2 GB of data per day. You also get unlimited voice calls with a validity of 84 days.

The second plan is priced at Rs 1499. It also comes with a Netflix subscription but is not limited to mobile; you use it on a big screen. Along with the Netflix subscription, you will get unlimited 5G data with Jio's welcome offer and 3 GB of data per day. You also get unlimited voice calls with a validity of 84 days.

Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms Limited, expressed his perspective on this important development, stating: "Our dedication lies in providing top-notch services to our users. Incorporating Netflix into our prepaid plans signifies another stride in showcasing our commitment. Our collaborative efforts with global partners like Netflix continue to strengthen, and collectively, we're setting benchmarks that the rest of the world can follow."

Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President of APAC Partnerships for Netflix, shared his enthusiasm for the enhanced partnership with Jio. He commented, "We are extremely excited to further expand our association with Jio. Over the years, we have successfully introduced a diverse range of popular local shows, documentaries, and films that have resonated with audiences across India. Our library of must-watch narratives is expanding, and our novel prepaid bundle partnership with Jio will provide a larger audience access to this captivating collection of Indian content as well as compelling stories from around the world."