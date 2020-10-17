Revealed: Apple iPhone 12 series battery capacity

Recently, Apple launched its iPhone 12 series smartphones that include the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphones. Now, a new report reveals the battery capacity of Apple's iPhone models.

According to TecnoBlog report, the iPhone 12 Mini, which is the most economical and the smallest model of the series, brings 2,227 mAh battery capacity. On the other hand, the iPhone SE 2020, which was launched earlier this year, comes with a battery capacity of 1,821mAh. So when we compare, the iPhone 12 Mini has an 18% bigger battery than the iPhone SE 2020.

Apple's website says that the iPhone 12 Mini offers a video playback time of up to 15 hours, whereas the iPhone SE 2020 can last up to 13 hours under similar conditions. The last year's budget iPhone 11, offers a video playback time of up to 17 hours, specifying that it has a bigger battery compared to the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone SE 2020.

On the other hand, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, comes with a battery capacity of 2,815mAh battery, which is less than the iPhone 11's 3,110mAh battery.

We got the details as a courtesy of the documents shared by ANATEL agency that is Brazil's similar to the FCC.

Despite the fact the documents shared by the ANATEL agency do not disclose the battery capacity of the iPhone 12 Pro, they do approve that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 model with a triple rear camera setup will be assembled in Brazil and India besides being assembled in China.