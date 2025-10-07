Live
- Trailer of Mahayoddha Rama Out: The Epic Ramayana Reimagined In Spectacular 3D
- Hyderabad Traffic Update: Heavy Traffic in Begumpet During Peak Hours
- KPCC Working President Manjunath Bhandari Urges Coordination Between Party Nominees and Officials
- Muliya Gold and Diamonds Sets World Record with Grand Showroom Inauguration in Bengaluru
- Digital Payment Volumes Surge 35% in FY25, Driven by Women, Gen Z & Millennials
- Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja Essentials and Ritual Guide for Devotees
- Odisha CM Majhi condemns murder of BJP leader, orders swift action
- Game of Thrones Prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Set' for January 2026 Release
- 95, Lodhi Estate: Arvind Kejriwal gets a new address in Delhi
- Hyderabad Rain Update: Scattered Thunderstorms Continue for 1 Hour Across Key Areas
Sam Altman Calls ChatGPT’s New ‘Pulse’ His Favourite Feature, Hints Ads Could Come to AI Chatbots in Future
Sam Altman praises ChatGPT’s new Pulse feature for making AI more personal, while cautiously hinting at possible future advertisements.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has described ChatGPT’s latest innovation, Pulse, as his “favourite addition in a long time,” calling it a major step toward making the AI assistant more personal, proactive, and helpful in everyday life. Speaking at OpenAI’s DevDay event in San Francisco, Altman shared his excitement about how Pulse transforms ChatGPT from a reactive chatbot into a tool that works silently in the background to simplify users’ daily routines.
Currently available only to ChatGPT Pro subscribers, the Pulse feature analyses users’ past chats, connected apps, and areas of interest to generate a personalised daily briefing. When users open ChatGPT in the morning, Pulse might greet them with reminders about previous conversations, travel plans pulled from their calendar, or fresh ideas related to their hobbies or goals. It essentially turns ChatGPT into a digital morning companion — something users can check every day for updates that matter to them.
Altman highlighted that the feature is designed to make ChatGPT feel more integrated into daily life. “It’s an exciting step toward making ChatGPT more personal and useful,” he said. Pulse aims to act as a dynamic assistant that not only responds to prompts but also anticipates user needs and provides context-aware support.
Users also have control over how Pulse functions. They can fine-tune their experience by removing irrelevant suggestions, using the “curate” button to refine insights, or connecting external apps like Gmail and Google Calendar for richer recommendations. For example, Pulse can help draft meeting agendas, suggest ideas for dinner plans, or share learning tips aligned with a user’s interests.
While discussing the future of Pulse, Altman was asked whether OpenAI plans to introduce advertisements within ChatGPT. Though he clarified that there are no current plans for ads, he didn’t entirely rule out the possibility. He noted that he personally enjoys well-targeted Instagram ads that feel useful, suggesting that something similar could be explored in ChatGPT if implemented thoughtfully.
“To the degree we can find out cool things to do that actually seem helpful to users, maybe there’s something to do there,” Altman remarked, emphasizing that OpenAI would approach any potential advertising model “with great caution.”
Reports indicate that OpenAI initially intended to roll out Pulse to all ChatGPT users. However, due to the heavy computational power required for overnight data analysis, the company decided to limit the feature to Pro subscribers for now.
For Altman, Pulse represents more than a technical milestone — it marks a step toward making AI feel more human, intuitive, and emotionally aware. By quietly learning what matters to each user, Pulse seeks to make ChatGPT a true personal assistant rather than just a conversation tool.
While the idea of ads inside ChatGPT may spark debate, Altman’s openness hints at a future where AI experiences could blend helpful recommendations with monetisation — but only if done in a user-first manner. For now, Pulse remains focused on delivering meaningful, personalised insights, offering a glimpse into how OpenAI envisions the future of intelligent, everyday AI assistance.