Sam Altman Calls ChatGPT’s New ‘Pulse’ His Favourite Feature, Hints Ads Could Come to AI Chatbots in Future

Currently available only to ChatGPT Pro subscribers, the Pulse feature analyses users’ past chats, connected apps, and areas of interest to generate a personalised daily briefing. When users open ChatGPT in the morning, Pulse might greet them with reminders about previous conversations, travel plans pulled from their calendar, or fresh ideas related to their hobbies or goals. It essentially turns ChatGPT into a digital morning companion — something users can check every day for updates that matter to them.

Altman highlighted that the feature is designed to make ChatGPT feel more integrated into daily life. “It’s an exciting step toward making ChatGPT more personal and useful,” he said. Pulse aims to act as a dynamic assistant that not only responds to prompts but also anticipates user needs and provides context-aware support.

Users also have control over how Pulse functions. They can fine-tune their experience by removing irrelevant suggestions, using the “curate” button to refine insights, or connecting external apps like Gmail and Google Calendar for richer recommendations. For example, Pulse can help draft meeting agendas, suggest ideas for dinner plans, or share learning tips aligned with a user’s interests.

While discussing the future of Pulse, Altman was asked whether OpenAI plans to introduce advertisements within ChatGPT. Though he clarified that there are no current plans for ads, he didn’t entirely rule out the possibility. He noted that he personally enjoys well-targeted Instagram ads that feel useful, suggesting that something similar could be explored in ChatGPT if implemented thoughtfully.

“To the degree we can find out cool things to do that actually seem helpful to users, maybe there’s something to do there,” Altman remarked, emphasizing that OpenAI would approach any potential advertising model “with great caution.”

Reports indicate that OpenAI initially intended to roll out Pulse to all ChatGPT users. However, due to the heavy computational power required for overnight data analysis, the company decided to limit the feature to Pro subscribers for now.

For Altman, Pulse represents more than a technical milestone — it marks a step toward making AI feel more human, intuitive, and emotionally aware. By quietly learning what matters to each user, Pulse seeks to make ChatGPT a true personal assistant rather than just a conversation tool.

While the idea of ads inside ChatGPT may spark debate, Altman’s openness hints at a future where AI experiences could blend helpful recommendations with monetisation — but only if done in a user-first manner. For now, Pulse remains focused on delivering meaningful, personalised insights, offering a glimpse into how OpenAI envisions the future of intelligent, everyday AI assistance.





