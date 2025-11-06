Sam Altman Says AI Could Replace Him as OpenAI CEO, Dreams of Becoming a Farmer Next

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is already imagining a world where artificial intelligence might take over his own job. In a candid conversation on the Conversations with Tyler podcast, Altman revealed that he’s not only open to the idea — he would actually feel proud if it happened.

“Shame on me if OpenAI is not the first big company run by an AI CEO,” Altman remarked, emphasising that the organisation he co-founded should lead the charge in testing the limits of artificial intelligence. He admitted that he often thinks about what it would take for a machine to outperform him at running OpenAI, suggesting that such a milestone could be achieved sooner than many expect. According to him, AI might be capable of managing a major department within the company in “single-digit years.”

This isn’t the first time Altman has spoken about stepping aside for AI. The 39-year-old tech visionary has also reflected on what life after OpenAI might look like — and his plans are surprisingly simple. “I have a farm that I live some of the time and I really love it,” he said in an earlier interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner. Before ChatGPT’s global success, Altman used to spend much more time on his farm, driving tractors and harvesting produce himself.

Altman, who owns multiple properties including homes in San Francisco, Napa, and a $43 million estate in Hawaii, says he finds deeper satisfaction in the quiet rhythm of farm life compared to the relentless pace of Silicon Valley. His reflections offer a personal contrast to the rapid technological revolution he helped set in motion.

Beyond his own role, Altman’s comments reveal his broader philosophy: that AI will not only reshape industries but redefine leadership itself. He has long recognised that automation will disrupt existing jobs. “In the short term, AI will destroy a lot of jobs. In the long term, like every other technological revolution, I assume we will figure out completely new things to do,” he stated.

At OpenAI’s recent DevDay event, Altman expanded on this perspective, questioning how society defines “real work.” He noted that a farmer from half a century ago might not even consider today’s office jobs as legitimate labour. “A farmer very likely would look at what you do and I do and say, ‘that’s not real work,’” he said, adding that this helps him stay grounded and less anxious about short-term job losses.

Altman’s vision underscores a paradox of progress: while he leads one of the most influential AI companies on the planet, he seems to yearn for the simplicity and authenticity of rural life. Whether or not an AI ever takes over as OpenAI’s CEO, Altman’s reflections highlight a future where technology and humanity may find harmony not through competition — but through coexistence.