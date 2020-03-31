Samsung Company Announces Its Galaxy Chromebook Release Date

Slowly all the gadget giants are announcing the launch dates of their upcoming products. After OnePlus company announced its 8 series smartphones launch date, now it's the turn of Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

This upcoming gadget is making all the tech lovers and gadget gurus await for its release. This gadget has been introduced to the world through the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. This made all the world awestruck with its updated version.

The launch date is announced by the company through its website with the Best Buy availability option. Coming with Fiesta Red and mercury Grey colours, this 2-in-one convertible laptop is priced at USD 999 @ basic model. The launch of this mobile will be done on 6th April 2020.

The specifications of this Samsung Galaxy Chromebook are:

• 13.3-inch 4K touch screen

• 360-degree convertible design

• 8 GB RAM

• 256 SnapDragon and Intel Core i5 processor

There are only a few to mention… Once the launch is done, we can know the whole set of amazing features.