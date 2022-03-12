Samsung could be planning 'Fashion Film' for its phones

A new UK trademark application for Samsung suggests the company may be working on trendy skins for its phones, as reported by Android Headlines and Let's Go Digital. The UK Intellectual Property Office app describes "protective and decorative films adapted for smartphones", using the name "Fashion Film".

This does not confirm that it will follow an actual product (you can see other Samsung trademarks to find out how many are never used). Still, any signs that the company is taking a step into the skin accessory market are noteworthy. Currently, the space is mostly occupied by smaller companies like Dbrand, which has even featured its product in Samsung stores. And while the trademark application doesn't specify a particular phone that these skins would be compatible with; They can be great alternatives for anyone who wants to opt-out of a phone case for an easily changeable look.

Samsung announced Bespoke Edition smartphones for its Galaxy Z Flip 3 in October that will also allow owners to change the colour of their phone using a small line of colour options for $79. Dieter Bohn argued that Samsung's promotion of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as a stylish option, rather than emphasizing powerful specs, represented a shift in what devices can communicate about their owners, and selling interchangeable skins would be another acknowledgement of that.

In response to a request for comment on this news, Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz told The Verge, "lmao 'Fashion Film'."