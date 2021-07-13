Samsung Galaxy F22 to go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Samsung.com: Price, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will go on sale in India today, Tuesday, July 13. The new Samsung phone is similar to the Galaxy A22 that debuted in the country late last month with a price tag of Rs. 18,499. The Galaxy F22 comes with features including quad rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. It also includes a 6,000 mAh battery, up to 6 GB of RAM and a 90 Hz screen. With all these features, the Samsung Galaxy F22 competes with the Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30.



Samsung Galaxy F22: Price and sale offers in India

The Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India is fixed at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 14,999. Both options come in two colours, Denim Black and Denim Blue. The Galaxy F22 will go on sale via Flipkart and Samsung India's online store (Samsung.com) at noon today.

In terms of deals and discounts, the Samsung Galaxy F22 will be available with Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid transactions as part of introductory offers on Flipkart. Customers will also get EMI and exchange options.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Core on top. The phone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U HD + (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, It has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone's quad rear camera setup comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Camera For selfies and video calls, the Samsung Galaxy F22 offers a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front.

Storage The Samsung Galaxy F22 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Battery Samsung has provided a 6,000 mAh battery in the Galaxy F22 that supports fast charging of up to 25 W. However, the phone comes with a 15W charger. It measures 159.9x74.0x9.3mm and weighs 203 grams. Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F22, Samsung Galaxy A22