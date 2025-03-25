Samsung Galaxy M56 & F56 Set to Launch in India Soon: Expected Features and More

Samsung is preparing to introduce the Galaxy M56 and Galaxy F56 in India, as recent online certifications and support pages hint at an upcoming launch. The smartphones have been spotted on the Indian BIS certification website, and their support pages are now live on Samsung's official site. These devices are expected to bring notable upgrades over their predecessors, the Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy F55 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M56 & Galaxy F56: Support Pages and Certifications

The support pages for the Galaxy M56 and Galaxy F56, identified by model numbers SM-M566B/DS and SM-E566B/DS, were first spotted by TechOutlook. These identifiers indicate dual-SIM support, a common feature in Samsung's M and F series smartphones, likely allowing 5G connectivity on both SIMs.

In addition to India, the Galaxy M56 has also surfaced on Samsung's Bangladesh website, suggesting that its release in multiple regions could be imminent. However, the support pages themselves do not provide specific details regarding specifications, leaving room for speculation about possible enhancements.

Both phones have also appeared on the BIS certification website, further confirming their impending launch. Additionally, a device with a similar model name, the Galaxy A56 5G (SM-A566B/DS), has surfaced, raising curiosity about how these new models will differentiate themselves within Samsung's lineup.

Samsung Galaxy M56 & Galaxy F56: Expected Features & Speculation

While Samsung has yet to confirm the full specifications, there are hints regarding potential improvements. For instance, previous Galaxy M-series models featured Bluetooth 5.2, and it remains to be seen whether the M56 and F56 will receive an upgrade in this area.

Reports also indicate that Samsung has imported various components—such as displays, batteries, and microphones—from South Korea to India for testing, further reinforcing speculation that the launch is just around the corner. With these developments, Samsung fans in India can look forward to the official unveiling of the Galaxy M56 and F56 soon.



