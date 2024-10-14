Samsung Galaxy S25 FE May Feature Sleeker Design and MediaTek Chipset

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S24 FE, but rumours about its successor, the Galaxy S25 FE, have already begun circulating. Reports suggest that Samsung is focusing on refining the design, potentially making the Galaxy S25 FE sleeker to reignite customer interest.



According to reports, Samsung is working on slimming down its devices, and the Galaxy S25 FE might showcase this shift. The device could feature a 6.7-inch display and a thinner battery with a larger surface area to maintain efficiency without compromising on power. While this design tweak is exciting, it's still uncertain if this will be the final look of the phone. Tipster Junkanlosreve claims that a MediaTek Dimensity chipset might power the Galaxy S25 FE. Initially, it was believed that the standard Galaxy S25 would use this processor, but recent reports indicate a strategic change, placing the Dimensity chipset in the FE model instead.

Though these leaks have sparked excitement, it's critical to note that the Galaxy S25 FE is still in the early development stages, and both design and hardware configurations are subject to change as Samsung fine-tunes the device ahead of its expected late 2025 release. As more details arise, anticipation grows for what the Galaxy S25 FE could offer. With a focus on a sleek design and powerful performance, the Galaxy S25 FE may appeal to consumers looking for a stylish yet capable smartphone option.