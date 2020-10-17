Samsung Launches Galaxy Fit2 Fitness Tracker for Rs 3,999 in India

Samsung launches its latest fitness tracker in India. Last month Samsung launched the Galaxy Fit2 at its "Life Unstoppable" virtual event. Galaxy Fit2 brings an AMOLED screen and battery life of up to 15 days.

Samsung Galaxy Fit2 is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available from today the company's online store, offline stores, and Amazon India. The fitness tracker is available in two colour options: black and scarlet.

When it comes to specifications, Galaxy Fit2 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a 3D curved glass on the top. The screen has 450 nits of brightness. The fitness band weighs around 21 grams and has a sweat-resistant indented strap. Galaxy Fit2 also comes with more than 70 downloadable watch faces to select from. There is a single touch key for activating the screen and navigating the fitness band.

When we consider its core functionality, the Galaxy Fit2 offers five automatic workouts and up to 90 exercises in the Samsung Health library. The fitness band examines four stages of sleep: awake, REM, light and deep. It also has stress tracking and during times of high stress suggests a breathing guide. Galaxy Fit2 has a 5ATM water resistance and a water lock mode to avoid accidental activation while swimming.

The Galaxy Fit2 fitness tracker is equipped with 12 dedicated widgets and also supports preset responses to notifications. The fitness band also has a music controller.

The Galaxy Fit2 fitness tracker includes a 159 mAh battery that claims to last for 15 days on a single charge. When used daily, the fitness tracker can last up to 21 days.