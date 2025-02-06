Samsung, Naver executives to attend AI Action Summit in Paris next week

Seoul: South Korea's leading tech companies, including Samsung Electronics and Naver, will attend the upcoming AI Action Summit, where global government and business leaders will discuss strategies for the safe development of artificial intelligence (AI), industry sources said on Thursday.

Naver chief executive officer (CEO) Choi Soo-yeon is set to attend the event, which will take place Monday and Tuesday in Paris, according to the sources, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung Electronics President and chief technical officer (CTO) Cheun Kyung-whoon will also visit France to attend the summit and assess emerging trends in the AI and technology industries.

Additionally, Bae Kyung-hoon, President of LG AI Research, LG Group's AI-focused think tank, has been invited to the event.

The South Korean delegation will be led by Minister of Science and ICT Yoo Sang-im, with Ko Hak-soo, chairperson of the Personal Information Protection Commission, also in attendance.

The two-day AI Action Summit brings together policymakers, tech executives and academic experts to address the challenges and opportunities of AI development. The event has previously been held in London and Seoul.

A key topic at this year's summit is expected to be the impact of DeepSeek, a recently emerging AI model that has sparked global discussions.

Among the high-profile attendees, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance will represent the American delegation, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to participate.

In the tech sector, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, along with senior executives from Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp., is expected to join the discussions.

Last year, the global AI summit hosted by South Korea and Britain adopted a declaration on promoting safe, innovative and inclusive AI to address challenges and opportunities associated with the fast-evolving technology.

The two-day event followed the inaugural global AI safety summit held in Britain last November, where 28 countries and the European Union adopted the Bletchley Declaration, the first global guidelines on AI safety.