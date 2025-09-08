Samsung Rules Out Charging for Galaxy AI, Focuses on Mass Adoption in India

Samsung has made it clear that users won’t have to pay for Galaxy AI anytime soon. Instead, the company is focusing on driving adoption across its wide range of devices, from smartphones to tablets, while strengthening its ecosystem with AI-driven experiences.

Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India, explained the approach: “Adoption of technology is the primary goal... I don’t see monetisation happening in recent time. Our focus is more on the adoption side. But we continue to closely monitor this, and we will go as per the industry trends.”

This statement reflects Samsung’s strategy to prioritise accessibility and scale before revenue, making advanced tools available to millions of users. The push aligns with the company’s recent successes, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which saw a record-breaking 2,10,000 pre-bookings in India.

A Consumer-First AI Approach

Samsung’s vision for AI is rooted in solving real-world problems rather than introducing technology for its own sake. The company places user needs at the centre, focusing on communication, productivity, and creativity.

Babbar highlighted this mindset: “We put this segmentation of consumer use first and then [see] how AI can empower them to do it in the best way.”

This approach gave rise to features such as Live Translate, enabling seamless conversations between users speaking different languages. The philosophy also extends to photography. Samsung categorises a user’s journey into three moments: click, edit, and share. While clicking is instant, editing often takes time—an area where Galaxy AI excels.

“The need is that I want to erase something, I want to enhance this picture... While you are clicking, controlling some of that is almost impossible,” Babbar said, explaining how on-device generative AI now allows users to remove objects or reconstruct obscured details in photos.

AI for Every Device

Samsung is also tailoring Galaxy AI to different form factors. On foldables and tablets, productivity features like summarising long PDFs or transcribing audio dominate. Flip-style devices encourage more creative usage, while tablets enable advanced tools like Sketch to Image.

This adaptive strategy ensures AI fits naturally into the way people use each device, instead of offering one-size-fits-all solutions.

Experience First, Monetisation Later

To strengthen adoption, Samsung has invested heavily in retail experiences. With more than 20,000 AI-enabled experience zones across India, the company ensures consumers can test Galaxy AI features in real-world conditions—even in areas with patchy internet, thanks to in-store Wi-Fi setups.

“The moment of truth happens to be a very, very important belief for the consumer,” Babbar noted. He added that Samsung has trained staff extensively, moving beyond hardware knowledge to focus on how AI enriches everyday experiences.

With the festive season around the corner, Samsung is doubling down on this hands-on strategy. For now, the company’s message is clear: Galaxy AI is about reaching as many users as possible, not charging them for innovation.