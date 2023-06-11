Samsung to Launch 83-inch OLED TV in September 2023

With this collaboration, Samsung Electronics can quickly establish itself in the emerging OLED TV market, and LG Display is expected to secure the number one position in the TV industry as a new customer and improve its performance soon. According to industry sources, Samsung Electronics recently completed the compatibility registration for the 83-inch OLED TV (KQ83SC90A) at the National Institute of Radio Research.



Compatibility registration is required to manufacture, sell and import broadcasting and communication equipment such as televisions. It is common for a product to launch within three months of registration. The reason why Samsung Electronics' first 83-inch OLED TV attracted industry attention is that LG Display is the only company that can produce 83-inch panels at present. Samsung Electronics stated: "We cannot confirm matters related to component procurement and supply lines." However, Samsung Electronics and LG Display are expected to drastically settle panel supply negotiations that have dragged on for over two years.



According to the industry, the two parties only have a slight adjustment left to make. It has already been reported that some of the initial quantities have been supplied. New products may be released in September. Samsung Electronics can dramatically increase its sales volume of OLED TVs through cooperation with LG Display. Samsung Electronics market share in OLED TVs is 6.1%, following LG Electronics' 54.6% and Sony's 26.1%, ranking third. The initial amount agreed to be supplied by both parties this year is reported to be around 500,000 units, so the sales volume of Samsung OLED TVs is expected to increase considerably.

Samsung Electronics is also expected to have the upper hand in negotiating prices with Chinese companies that monopolize the LCD market by expanding its lineup of OLED TVs. LG Display, which has seen a rapid slowdown in the display market and accumulated losses, may target an early improvement in performance by securing new customers such as Samsung Electronics.



