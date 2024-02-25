Samsung to unveil Galaxy Ring at Mobile World Congress

Live
Just In
Samsung Electronics said on Sunday that it plans to unveil the design of the envisioned Galaxy Ring smart device at this week's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Spain.
Seoul: Samsung Electronics said on Sunday that it plans to unveil the design of the envisioned Galaxy Ring smart device at this week's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Spain.
The showcase comes in line with Samsung Electronics' efforts to adopt artificial intelligence technologies in a wider array of devices to offer personalised health care experiences, the company said in a statement.
"As part of this portfolio, the Galaxy Ring is being unveiled as a new health form factor that simplifies everyday wellness, supporting smarter and healthier living via a more connected digital wellness platform, Samsung Health," the company said.
Samsung is set to display the latest ring-type device in three colours at the MWC, which will kick off Monday (Spain time) in Barcelona, reports Yonhap news agency.
The devices, however, will be presented within transparent boxes, limiting the hands-on experience for visitors.
The new product was first teased during the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event held in California last month. The Galaxy Ring is anticipated to hit store shelves during the second half of 2024.