Samsung to unveil Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra today: Expected price and specifications

Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event tonight. The event begins at 11:30 p.m. IST. The South Korean smartphone company is expected to unveil three new Galaxy S23 series phones at the event. According to rumours and leaks, Samsung will also introduce new Galaxy Book laptops at tonight's event.



The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be broadcast live on YouTube at 11:30 p.m. IST. Interested people can head over to Samsung India's YouTube channel. The Galaxy Unpacked live stream will be available on Samsung's official website or social media.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Expected specifications

The company has revealed some details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series before the official launch. Recent teasers show that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will offer a triple rear camera system. However, the camera specifications have yet to be officially revealed. However, some leaks and rumours suggest that the top-of-the-line model or the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come equipped with the company's internally developed 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 sensor. On the hardware front, all three Galaxy S23 smartphones are expected to be powered by a customized version of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Under the upcoming lineup, the company is expected to introduce three new phones, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. As for the rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are expected to offer a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is designed to feature a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and dual 10-megapixel telephoto cameras.

Rumours also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will also feature improvements in the battery department. The Galaxy S23 comes with a 3,900mAh battery, while the Galaxy S23 Plus could pack a larger 4,700mAh battery. In addition, both models support up to 25W wired charging. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will likely pack a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired charging wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Expected price in India

Now when it comes to price, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series price is expected to be on the slightly higher side. The Galaxy S23 price in India is rumoured to be around Rs 7,000 more than the predecessor, while the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra may cost Rs 5,000 more compared to the S22 variants. This shows that the Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India may be around Rs 79,999, whereas the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra are expected to begin at Rs 89,999 and Rs 1,14,999, respectively. However, let's wait for Samsung to confirm the price and specifications